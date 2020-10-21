Science

Thane Municipal Corporation starts virtual yoga classes for Covid patients

PTI Thane | Updated on October 21, 2020 Published on October 21, 2020

The Thane Municipal Corporation has started virtual yoga classes for patients at a civic-run Covid-19 hospital in the city to ensure their speedy recovery.

Mayor Naresh Mhaske inaugurated the virtual yoga classes at the hospital located in Balkum area here in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

“Since the coronavirus infection also causes breathing issues, the introduction of yoga classes will help in the speedy recovery of patients,” he said.

Till Tuesday, Thane district reported 2,01,734 Covid-19 cases and 5,100 deaths due to the disease, as per official figures.

healthcare industry
