This bio-brick can help cut pollution

Number of unruly airline passengers worldwide in 2018
Traditional brick kilns dotting countryside are a source of air pollution, though they are essential for supplying bricks to the country’s growing construction industry. Another source of pollution is burning of crop stubbles or agro-waste. A new type of brick – made from bio-waste – promises to address both the problems.
Researchers from Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad and KIIT School of Architecture, Bhubaneshwar, have developed bricks from agricultural waste products. They have developed a process to use dry waste like paddy straws, wheat straws and sugarcane bagasse to make bricks. It involves chopping the waste to desired size and adding it to lime-based slurry to make homogenous mixture. The mixture is poured into moulds and rammed with a wooden block to make a compact brick.
These moulds are left to dry for a day or two, after which the sides of the moulds are removed, and the brick is allowed to dry for fifteen to twenty days. It takes almost month for the bricks to attain working strength by air drying. However, researchers said, bio-bricks are not as strong as burnt clay bricks and cannot be used directly to build load-bearing structures, but they can find use in low-cost housing in combination with wooden or metal structural framework. In addition, these bricks can provide insulation against heat and sound and help in maintaining humidity of the buildings.
“This material can also be used for making panel boards or insulation boards. We hope designers could explore such applications for this sustainable material,” researchers Priyabrata Rautray and Avik Roy observed in their study presented recently at the International Conference on Engineering Design.
The researchers said the new material is eco-friendly and sustainable. The team used 900 grams of sugarcane bagasse to make a single block. Burning this amount of the waste bagasse instead of repurposing it, would have released 639 grams of carbon dioxide. Not only can such much carbon be prevented from getting released in the environment, lime used in each brick absorbs 322.2 grams carbon dioxide from the air during curing, which makes it a carbon-negative or environmentally sustainable.
(India Science Wire)
Twitter handle: @dineshcsharma
Gas-turbine engine: An engine incorporating as its chief element a turbine rotated by expanding gases. In its ...
Why don’t aircraft take a direct route to their destinations instead of criss-crossing the skies? The reasons ...
"Stocks in these segments are good hunting ground for investors with long term view"
They are passive funds traded on the exchange and invest in bonds
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
Though processing fee may appear small, it is nonetheless a tidy sum that cannot be ignored.
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...