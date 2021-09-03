TN govt to set up conservation reserve in Palk Bay

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The Tamil Nadu government plans to set up India’s first Dugong Conservation Reserve in the Palk Bay.
Dugong, commonly known as sea cows, survive on seagrass that is found in the area. The reserve will cover over 500 sq km, said Supriya Sahu, Principal Secretary Environment & Forests, Government of Tamil Nadu, in a tweet.
According to the Wildlife Institute of India, Dugongs are protected in India and found in Gulf of Mannar, Palk Bay; Gulf of Kutch and Andaman and Nicobar islands. Once abundant in Indian waters, Dugong’s population has now reduced to about 200 individuals and is believed to be continuously declining in its number and range. A task force was also constituted on conserving the endangered marine species.
Incidentally, in 2019, the Wildlife Institute of India sent a proposal to the Tamil Nadu Forest Department to declare the 400 sq km stretch of Palk Bay as a Conservation Reserve for Dugongs. This proposal must be accepted and the stretch from Adirampattinam to Ammapattinam should be declared as a Dugong Conservation Reserve, said a petition filed by K Pushpavanam from Madurai, a law student and nature lover in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in July 2020.
In 2017, the GEF Dugong and Seagrass Conservation Project focussed on the northwest of Sri Lanka, namely the Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay. The area includes the largest of Sri Lanka’s Marine Protected Areas – the Bar Reef MPA, west of the Kalpitiya peninsula in the vicinity of Puttalam lagoon – which covers approximately 310 sq km, according to information in public domain.
“In a unique and pioneering initiative, the government will set up a Marine Elite Force in the State to combat marine wildlife crime, including smuggling & poaching of marine animals including conservation. Tamil Nadu Assembly budget announcement,” Sahu said in another tweet.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
The stock of Delta Corp broke out of a critical resistance on Thursday, opening the door for further ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
As it rains, it is natural to turn to the epic writer whose verses bring home the monsoons and the plants in ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...