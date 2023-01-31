The United Kingdom will be the partner country for Telangana’s flagship pharma - biotech event, BioAsia 2023. This was announced by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries, Commerce and Information Technology, Government of Telangana.

“The UK holds a phenomenal reputation for its prestigious life-sciences industry and its brilliance in academia and industry, coupled with the expertise it brings from its pool of centers of scientific excellence,’‘ he added.

“There is increasing interest from innovation centres, start-ups, and universities in the UK to collaborate, invest in and engage with the Lifesciences ecosystem in India,’‘ Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana said.

The British companies were looking to BioAsia as an opportunity to increase partnerships with India’s growing biotech industry, he added. With the theme of - “Advancing for ONE: Shaping the next generation of humanized healthcare”, BioAsia is all set to be held between 24 -26 February 2023 in Hyderabad.

Over the course of three days, prominent industry leaders, distinguished scientists, researchers, and entrepreneurs will come together to discuss humanising healthcare, the release said