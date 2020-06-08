Science

UK to mass produce Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on June 08, 2020 Published on June 08, 2020

Countries across the world are racing to develop a vaccine against the novel coronavirus as experts have suggested that it would continue to spread if a vaccine cannot be found.

In the latest development, British pharma giant AstraZeneca, which is developing a vaccine in partnership with Oxford University, declared that the development is on track and it would be able to roll out two billion doses of the vaccine in September, Indian Express reported.

The British pharma has also launched mass production of its experimental AZD1222 vaccine.

AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot told BBC radio as cited in the Indian Express report: “So far we’re still on track…We are starting to manufacture this vaccine right now, and we have to have it ready to be used by the time we have the results.”

“Our present assumption is that we will have the data by the end of the summer, by August, so in September we should know whether we have an effective vaccine or not,” he further added.

Last week, AstraZeneca announced that it had signed agreements with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, and the Serum Institute of India to accelerate the production capacity two-fold which will help procure two billion doses.

The collaboration with the Indian institute — one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers — will help supply it to a large number of low- and middle-income countries, AFP reported.

The initial trials of the vaccine began in April at Oxford University where hundreds of volunteers participated. The collaboration is now expanding the size to 10,000 volunteers.

Researchers said last week that the tests would start in Brazil by mid-June, the first country outside Britain to take part in the study.

The Cambridge-based firm has signed deals to produce 400 million doses for the US, and 100 million for the UK if it is successful in human trials, as per the Indian Express report.

This came in the backdrop of United States President Donald Trump declaring that America has already started the mass production of the vaccine.

Published on June 08, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
IIT-Hyderabad develops AI-based Covid-19 test kit priced at ₹600
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.