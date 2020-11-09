UK to roll out Vitamin D supplements for people vulnerable to Covid

The UK government has decided to roll out Vitamin D supplements for vulnerable communities to coronavirus, Telegraph reported.

This comes as there has been a growing body of evidence that supports the intake of Vitamin D to boost the immune system which can further help in fighting the coronavirus infection.

The health administration is planning to deliver the Vitamin D directly to care homes where elderly are placed. The supply will run for four months.

A similar move has been taken by the Scottish government to protect the most vulnerable from the coronavirus.

UK researchers call for nutritional guidelines on Vitamin D

Clinical trials

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had told the House of Commons: “We are indeed looking at the possible beneficial effects of Vitamin D, and... we will be updating the House shortly.”

“We are going to make sure those most in need of Vitamin D can access a free supply over the winter months. Some studies suggest Vitamin D supplementation could have a positive impact for people suffering with Covid-19,” Telegraph quoted a senior government source as saying.

The government may also commission clinical trials to understand the role of Vitamin D in keeping away the virus.

Earlier in October, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock had said: “I have asked the scientists to look once again at the impact of Vitamin D on resistance and immunity. There has been some updated evidence that has come to light in the past few weeks, and I want to ensure that it is fully taken into account.”

An earlier study of over 200 Covid-19 cases in a hospital in Spain found that about 80 per cent patients had vitamin D deficiency, as per a previous report.