UK to roll out Vitamin D supplements for people vulnerable to Covid

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
The UK government has decided to roll out Vitamin D supplements for vulnerable communities to coronavirus, Telegraph reported.
This comes as there has been a growing body of evidence that supports the intake of Vitamin D to boost the immune system which can further help in fighting the coronavirus infection.
The health administration is planning to deliver the Vitamin D directly to care homes where elderly are placed. The supply will run for four months.
A similar move has been taken by the Scottish government to protect the most vulnerable from the coronavirus.
UK researchers call for nutritional guidelines on Vitamin D
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had told the House of Commons: “We are indeed looking at the possible beneficial effects of Vitamin D, and... we will be updating the House shortly.”
“We are going to make sure those most in need of Vitamin D can access a free supply over the winter months. Some studies suggest Vitamin D supplementation could have a positive impact for people suffering with Covid-19,” Telegraph quoted a senior government source as saying.
The government may also commission clinical trials to understand the role of Vitamin D in keeping away the virus.
Earlier in October, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock had said: “I have asked the scientists to look once again at the impact of Vitamin D on resistance and immunity. There has been some updated evidence that has come to light in the past few weeks, and I want to ensure that it is fully taken into account.”
An earlier study of over 200 Covid-19 cases in a hospital in Spain found that about 80 per cent patients had vitamin D deficiency, as per a previous report.
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
SBI (₹219.2)The stock of SBI appreciated through last week after rebounding from the support of ₹190. As a ...
But with the next barrier approaching, caution is warranted
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...