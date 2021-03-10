‘Unhealthy category’ percentage slips 12 % amidst Covid-19 pandemic: GOQii Report

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
GOQii, the smart-tech-enabled preventive healthcare ecosystem, unveiled the seventh edition of the India Fit Report that elaborated on a year-long study of five million GOQii users.
The report entails a holistic overview of the health and lifestyle of Indians across different parameters. These include steps taken, lifestyle diseases (diabetes, cardiac, and hypertension), body mass index (BMI), nutrition, water, stress, sleep, gut health and immunity, allergies, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
As per the Health Risk Assessment (HRA) score, 50.42 per cent of the users are either in the ‘High Risk’ or ‘Borderline’ category. This is a massive 12 per cent improvement from last year’s ﬁgures where 62 per cent of users fell into the ‘Unhealthy’ category.
Only 0.67 per cent are in the High-Risk segment which means that majority of the people can become healthy by making a few adjustments to their lifestyle.
The report revealed that from a gender-wise perspective, men are healthier in comparison to women. From an age wise perspective, the younger generation is unhealthier in comparison to the older generation.
Surat, Jaipur, and Patna are the top three healthiest cities in India respectively as revealed by the survey whereas Lucknow, Kolkata, and Chennai are the unhealthiest.
Notably, from adults to older adults, there is a near three times jump in the percentage of respondents suﬀering from diabetes. 13.67 per cent of GOQii users reported high cholesterol, a ﬁgure that has remained stable for the past two years. On the other hand, only 4.03 per cent said they had heart issues which is a major decrease from 8.6 per cent in 2019.
On a positive note, thyroid issues have decreased from 10.7 per cent in 2019 to 8.45 per cent in 2020.
Furthermore, the survey observed that 15.18 per cent of the people fall sick more than twice a year, therefore they have lower immunity levels. The data revealed that more than 20 per cent of teen users and young adults fall sick more than twice a year and hence, have lower immunity levels.
Speaking about the study, Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO of GOQii, said in a statement: “GOQii’s India Fit report sets a benchmark to analyse India’s health and fitness levels across the country. We have observed that in the last year, Indians have opened their eyes to the possibility of preventive healthcare, immunity building, and nutrition.”
He added: “Our statistics show that despite multiple lockdowns, citizens have taken fitness to another level by adopting digital forms of wellness and approaching newer methods of healthcare. We are happy to see a massive improvement in health scores, underscoring the proclivity towards building health and fitness.”
