Unusually high exercise workloads may make you susceptible to Covid-19: Study

The workout culture at home is gaining ground globally due to restrictions in movement and prolonged shutdown of gymnasiums owing to the coronavirus.

However, according to new research commissioned by doctors at the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), there are certain exercises that should be avoided that may increase the chance of catching coronavirus. This includes High Intense Interval Training (HIIT).

Report findings

The report published in the journal Current Sports Medicine Reports, ACSM indicated that high-intensity exercise may result in overstrain which can lead to immune system dilapidation. This may make workout enthusiasts susceptible to getting infected with the virus.

Researchers also cautioned people who fall in the high-risk category to refrain from performing “exhaustive exercises, overreaching, and overtraining.”

The study mentioned that participating in unusually high exercise workloads with the associated physiological stress is linked to transient immune dysfunction and an elevated ARI (Acute Respiratory Infection) risk. Socially induced stress has direct effects on immune function, disease susceptibility, and life span

The study noted that a critical concern for both highly active individuals and competitive athletes is the potential for cardiac injury from SARS-CoV-2

However, the study also maintained that risk factor analysis for the most severe Covid-19 cases indicates a link to obesity, obesity-related conditions, such as hypertension and type 2 diabetes mellitus, older age, and physical inactivity.