US CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine period from 14 days to 7-10 days

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will soon roll out new guidelines reducing the number of quarantine days from 14 to 7-10 after coronavirus exposure, as per media reports.

Robert Redfield, the Director of the US CDC informed Vice President Mike Pence about the changes.

The new guidelines will ask people who came in contact with Covid-19 infected patients to quarantine themselves for 7 to 10 days after exposure, down from the 14 days currently recommended, the official said to CNN.

Exposed people can end their quarantine after a week or so without getting tested for the virus.

Earlier in October, the CDC updated its definition of close contact with a Covid-19 patient. It included multiple, brief exposures as well.

The current definition stated that exposures adding up to a total of 15 minutes spent six feet or closer to an infected person. Previously, the CDC noted that close contact who spent 15 minutes of continuous exposure to an infected individual should be quarantined.

Recently, the CDC presented a new estimate that stated that the real number of coronavirus cases in the US can be around eight times higher than the reported figure.

According to worldometers dashboards, the coronavirus cases in the US stand at 14,108,606, while 276,979 succumbed to the infection. 8,333,255 patients recovered from the disease