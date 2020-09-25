US firm AliveCor enters India market with the launch of new personal ECG device

AliveCor, a US FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology company, today announced its entry in the Indian market with the launch of its clinically-validated personal ECG device, KardiaMobile 6L.

The personal ECG device is the world’s only six-lead, FDA-cleared personal ECG device, the company said.

It can detect three most common arrhythmias or irregular heartbeat — atrial fibrillation (AFib), bradycardia, and tachycardia. These conditions require regular monitoring. People can test themselves for these arrhythmias at home. The device gives patients the ability to record a medical-grade ECG in just 30 seconds, AliveCor said.

The device is small enough to fit in a pocket. Users can check their heartbeat from their smartphone.

Priya Abani, Chief Executive Officer, AliveCor, said, “With hundreds of millions at risk for heart disease across the globe, accessible heart care has never been more important. We are committed to innovating digital health services in India by offering patients the ability to take control of their own heart health from the comfort of home.”

Kardia devices

The company’s Kardia devices have catered to nearly 1 million users, across 37 countries, and recorded more than 80 million ECGs till date, it said.

KardiaMobile 6L and KardiaMobile are priced at ₹14,000 and ₹8,500, respectively, and are available on AliveCor’s website.

