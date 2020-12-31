Vaccine juggernaut rolls into 2021, but not without challenges

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
“Vaccines offer great hope to turn the tide of the pandemic,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization in his new year message.
But there’s also caution. The global risk of infection from SARS-CoV-2 remains, he said, until all those at risk are immunised, not just those that can afford the vaccines. And the WHO-supported COVAX facility (for equitable vaccine distribution) “urgently” needs $4 billion, he said, to buy vaccines for low-income and lower-middle income countries.
The year 2021 will be one of “execution”, where the vaccine juggernaut will truly begin to roll, to vaccinate vulnerable populations and health-workers, to start with.
But challenges loom, ranging from supply shortages to unpreparedness of hospitals to deal with possible side-effects that could arise after vaccination. And this, even as the world grapples with another variant of the virus reported in several countries, including the UK and South Africa.
The variant is seen to be more transmissible, but not more virulent, and that could reflect the counterintuitive ways of the virus in that it will not end the very host it needs to survive, points out Srinath Reddy, President, Public Health Foundation of India.
On the vaccines, he said it is important for people to understand that the vaccines do not prevent a person from getting the virus, but protect them from the disease (Covid-19). So, despite getting the vaccine, the person may still infect others, only maybe less, he said, reiterating that public health measures and personal protection (mask, distancing and hand-washing) must continue.
Presently, over 230 Covid-19 vaccines are in the works, 60 under clinical development and 172 in the pre-clinical stage, according to WHO. As the pandemic year ends, vaccines from the Pfizer-BioNTech combine, Moderna, AstraZeneca-Oxford University, the Gamaleya Research Institute and Sinopharma have received approvals for emergency use, either on home-turf or in other countries, as well.
India’s Serum Institute has an alliance with AZ-Oxford University to make and market their vaccine in certain countries. The vaccine is poised for a green signal from the Indian regulator for use in the country after it recently received an emergency use authorisation (EUA) in the United Kingdom.
Pointing to the varying efficacy levels reported on this vaccine (62 per cent, 80 per cent and 90 per cent, depending on varying and staggered doses), scientific voices call for greater transparency on vaccine trial data.
Doctors further stress the need for hospital readiness to tackle possible side effects linked to the vaccine. The AZ vaccine has had to pause global trials, for instance, to investigate a UK incident that was later cleared by the regulator. An incident reported in Chennai also was reportedly cleared by the Indian regulator, as not linked to the vaccine.
Pfizer and Moderna have newer tech m-RNA vaccines and caution people with a history of severe allergies from taking it. Pfizer has applied for an EUA in India.
In addition to this, Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine has a clinical trial alliance with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, besides a production deal with Hetero Biopharma. Other Covid-19 vaccines being developed locally include candidates from Bharat Biotech, Zydus Cadila, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, Biological E and Panacea Biotec. With this being just the local line-up, the new year will see more Covid-vaccine related activity, a development that will need an equally dynamic ecosystem to keep watch.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am nearing 60 years of age and have mutual fund holdings worth over ₹33 lakh that I have accumulated through ...
They offer life cover and assured returns
Investors can do certain basic checks regularly to protect themselves from broker-related frauds
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
For a form of art that is so dependent on human interaction and collaboration, theatre this year has been ...
The year 2020 has shown we can endure a lot, for longer than we thought possible, and that we will find a way ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...