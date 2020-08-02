Water can restrict Covid-19 growth: Study

A new study by the researchers from Russia’s VECTOR State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology in Novosibirsk, Siberia, claims that the growth of the Covid-19 virus can be restricted by the ordinary water, according to the Sputnik news report.

Other findings

Scientists said that the boiling water kills the Covid-19 particles in it immediately. The report also stated that about 90 per cent of the Covid-19 particles die in room temperature water within 24 hours. While 99.9 per cent die within 72 hours.

The report noted that chlorinated water is also highly effective when it comes to obliterating the virus.

While dechlorinated water prevents the virus from further multiplying and eventually destroy it. However, this largely depends on the temperature of the water.

Meanwhile, Russia has finished its vaccine trials and now planning to get doctors and teachers vaccinated against the virus first, according to media reports.

According to a source cited in a Reuters report, this week stated that Russia's first potential Covid-19 vaccine would secure local regulatory approval in August. After the approval, Russia planning to get doctors and teachers vaccinated against the virus first.

The country has registered 5,462 Covid-19 cases, bringing the tally to 845,443.