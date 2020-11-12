WHO calls for ‘fair allocation’ of Covid vaccine

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has called for “fair allocation” of Covid-19 vaccine.

This comes days after drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech announced 90 per cent efficacy of their coronavirus vaccine.

Briefing member states at the 73rd World Health Assembly on Tuesday, the WHO chief said the UN health agency welcomes Pfizer’s “promising news” and expects additional effective vaccines in the near future along with advances in testing and therapeutics.

He wrote on Twitter: “I called on the Member States to help with an immediate need of $4.5B for the ACT-Accelerator in order to deliver innovative tools equitably. We welcome @pfizer's promising news & expect additional effective vaccines in near future along with advances in testing & therapeutics. #WHA73”

Vaccine has ‘potential’ to be part of India’s Covid response: Pfizer

India’s assurance

The WHO chief also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “strong commitment to COVAX and making #COVID19 vaccines a global public good.”

PM Modi also took to Twitter and wrote: “Had an excellent conversation with DG of @WHO @DrTedros. We discussed the vast potential of traditional medicine for promoting health and wellness in the world. I also assured India's support to WHO and the world community in the fight against COVID-19.”