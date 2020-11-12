Science

WHO calls for ‘fair allocation’ of Covid vaccine

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on November 12, 2020 Published on November 12, 2020

Director-General of World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (file photo)   -  Reuters

Director-General welcomes promising news from Pfizer

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has called for “fair allocation” of Covid-19 vaccine.

This comes days after drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech announced 90 per cent efficacy of their coronavirus vaccine.

Briefing member states at the 73rd World Health Assembly on Tuesday, the WHO chief said the UN health agency welcomes Pfizer’s “promising news” and expects additional effective vaccines in the near future along with advances in testing and therapeutics.

He wrote on Twitter: “I called on the Member States to help with an immediate need of $4.5B for the ACT-Accelerator in order to deliver innovative tools equitably. We welcome @pfizer's promising news & expect additional effective vaccines in near future along with advances in testing & therapeutics. #WHA73

Vaccine has ‘potential’ to be part of India’s Covid response: Pfizer

India’s assurance

The WHO chief also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “strong commitment to COVAX and making #COVID19 vaccines a global public good.”

PM Modi also took to Twitter and wrote: “Had an excellent conversation with DG of @WHO @DrTedros. We discussed the vast potential of traditional medicine for promoting health and wellness in the world. I also assured India's support to WHO and the world community in the fight against COVID-19.”

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 12, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.