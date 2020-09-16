Science

WHO Europe sees Covid death toll rising during autumn

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on September 16, 2020 Published on September 16, 2020

The situation is going to get tougher, cautions WHO Europe director Kluge

The World Health Organization cautioned Europe on Monday stating that the death toll due to novel coronavirus will rise significantly during autumn, according to an Agence France-Presse report.

WHO Europe director Hans Kluge told AFP in an interview: “It’s going to get tougher. In October, November, we are going to see more mortality. Covid-19 has brought to light the weaknesses and strengths of European society. It has bluntly revealed the reality of our health systems.”

France leads Europe’s coronavirus surge even as schools reopen

Covid-19 is far from over as global situation worsens: WHO

Kluge also cautioned Europeans that the information around Covid-19 is getting overly politicised. He said that it is important that the response is based “on epidemiological and public health data.”

Incomplete picture

Commenting on the uncertainty around the virus, Kluge said: “WHO has been blamed a number of times but communicating on something you don’t really know is very very difficult.”

Kluge believes that all the decisions are being made with an incomplete picture as the knowledge of the virus remains imperfect.

“In a number of countries we see that politics overwrite the scientists and also in a number of other countries we see that people are doubting science, that’s very dangerous,” Kluge said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 16, 2020
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.