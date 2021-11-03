WHO panel recommends ‘Emergency Use Listing’ status for Covaxin

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The wait for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of Bharat Biotech's Covid19 vaccine, Covaxin, by the World Health Organisation (WHO) is set to end soon as its Technical Advisory Group (TAG) has recommended the vaccine for the EUL, according to sources.
The TAG has met in Geneva on Wednesday to examine the submission of Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech for grant of EUL to the first made in India covid19 vaccine.
According to sources, though the recommendation has been made, there are some procedural formalities before the actual listing of the vaccine for emergency use by the global agency, which will happen in due course.
Read also - Explainer: What emergency use listing is all about
Though the EUL was expected to be granted on October 25, the vaccine maker was asked to provide some additional information evaluated by TAG today.
Grant of EUL will be a relief to those who have taken doses of Covaxin and are aspiring to travel abroad as many countries will recognise vaccines listed by WHO.
Out of three covid vaccines being administered in the country - Covishiled, Covaxin and Sputnik - only Covishield of Serum Institute has EHL by the global health agency.
Though EUL is not a mandatory requirement of export, WHO's listing will further boost up the demand for Covaxin globally.
As of now, about 66 counties have shown interest in the procurement of Covaxin.
