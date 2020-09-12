WHO recommends corticosteroid for critical Covid-19 patients

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
The World Health Organization has collaborated with the MAGIC Evidence Ecosystem Foundation to come up with ‘living Covid-19 guidance’ focusing on corticosteroid use.
Corticosteroids are a class of steroid hormones that are produced in the adrenal cortex of vertebrates, as well as the synthetic analogs of these hormones. These steroids are inexpensive and deemed as essential medicines by the WHO.
The guidance strongly recommends systemic corticosteroids in patients with severe and critical Covid-19. The guidance also includes a conditional recommendation of corticosteroids for patients with non-severe Covid-19.
The report published in the British Medical Journal stated that content experts, patients, clinicians, and methodologists from all around the world came together to produce recommendations for clinical practice.
They mentioned in their study that systemic corticosteroids reduce the need for invasive mechanical ventilation and its harms are likely to be nil.
The experts, however, mentioned that systemic corticosteroids may increase the risk of death in patients without severe covid-19.
We recommend systemic corticosteroids rather than no systemic corticosteroids for the treatment of patients with severe and critical covid-19 (strong recommendation, based on moderate certainty evidence), the experts noted in their guidance.
The experts explained in the study that patients with non-severe covid-19 would not normally require acute care in a hospital or respiratory support.
However, in some jurisdictions, these patients may be hospitalized for isolation purposes only, in which case they should not be treated with systemic corticosteroids.
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
An expert team can be a nodal point to cross-check health information
SARS-CoV-2 appears to put the COR in CORonary problems
The National Digital Health Mission must ensure quality individual healthcare with dignity, privacy
The new fund offer (NFO) of Mirae Asset Equity Allocator Fund of Fund is open until September 15. The scheme ...
BusinessLine was the first to report on the possibility of increased provisioning on SRs
Unlike gold, investment avenues for silver in India are limited
With the six-month moratorium coming to an end, here’s what you need to know
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...