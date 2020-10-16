Young, healthy people may not be vaccinated for Covid-19 until 2022: WHO

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Style and substance
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
The World Health Organisation (WHO) stated on Wednesday that young and healthy people may not be vaccinated for Covid-19 until 2022, as per media reports.
Addressing a social event, WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said: “Most people agree, it’s starting with health care workers, and frontline workers, but even there, you need to define which of them are at highest risk, and then the elderly, and so on.”
“A healthy young person might have to wait until 2022,” she added.
The multilateral organisation maintained that it will focus on vaccinating vulnerable groups first. This includes elderly and frontline workers.
Also read: Russia approves second Covid-19 vaccine
Despite the big countries of the world pacing up their vaccine trials, WHO said that speedy, mass shots of the vaccine are unlikely.
This comes as two vaccine candidates — from Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca — had to pause their trials citing safety concerns.
Also, procuring billions of doses of a successful vaccine will be a key challenge that necessitates the health administration to decide who will get inoculated first.
Earlier, the WHO said that letting infection proliferate in the hope of achieving “herd immunity” is unethical and would cause unnecessary deaths.
Also read: Covid vaccine will not be as effective in the elderly population
It further urged people to follow the necessary protocols, including hand-washing, social distancing, and wearing masks, among others.
Swaminathan said: “People talk about herd immunity. We should only talk about it in the context of a vaccine. You need to vaccinate at least 70 per cent of the people ... to really break transmission.”
“We shouldn’t be complacent that death rates are coming down.”
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
A few weeks ago we were asking folks at Rolls-Royce about why we don’t get to see one of their cars in a race ...
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
This latest Mi Band can rival any smartwatch in terms of the number of features it offers
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
Most of us aspire for a bigger house. But how feasible is it? Here is a case study
I am a regular subscriber of The Hindu BusinessLine . I have query regarding ITR-2 Excel form provided by the ...
₹1169 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1155114011851200 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...