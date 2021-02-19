Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for low blood pressure drug

Zydus Cadila said on Friday that it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Droxidopa capsules, used to treat low blood pressure.

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Droxidopa capsules in the strength of 100 mg, 200 mg, and 300 mg, Cadila Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Zydus Cadila is part of the Cadila Healthcare group.

312 approvals

Droxidopa works by constricting (narrowing) the blood vessels and increasing blood pressure. It is used to treat low blood pressure that causes severe dizziness or a light-headed feeling.

The company further said that Droxidopa is indicated for use in people with conditions of the nervous system that can cause low blood pressure (such as Parkinson's disease, multiple system atrophy, autonomic failure, and others).

The newly approved medication will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 312 approvals and has so far filed over 400 abbreviated new drug applications since the commencement of the filing process in financial year 2003-04.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading 1.51 per cent lower at ₹460.45 apiece on BSE.