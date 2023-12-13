Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia led an advisory group meeting on Tuesday addressing key issues for the civil aviation sector including enhancing airline performance, improving punctuality, fostering international connectivity for tier-2 and -3 cities, and stepping up aerospace manufacturing in India.

A key point of discussion was the self-monitoring mechanism for airfares, with an emphasis on keeping fares in check on select routes, according to an official tracking the matter. The DGCA Tariff Monitoring Unit has been instituted to routinely monitor airfares on randomly selected routes.

“To enhance connectivity for tier-2 and tier-3 cities with international destinations, the Minister urged airlines to submit plans for aircraft induction and deployment for the next six months,” the official said. The emphasis was on direct point-to-point connectivity and encouraging the ramp-up of capacities with both wide-body and narrow-body-long-range aircraft.

The meeting also featured discussions with aerospace manufacturers to strengthen India’s aerospace manufacturing and MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) sector. Scindia urged leaders to present collaborative plans outlining their requirements from the government, with a commitment to addressing operational and taxation challenges for MROs. The goal is to establish India as a global hub for aviation, creating a robust and globally competitive aviation ecosystem.

Support to entrepreneurs

The Minister also assured full support to entrepreneurs of small aircraft operators and helicopter services. In an Advisory Group meeting, he addressed regulatory and operational concerns, committing to action on suggestions put forth by the group. He acknowledged the vital role of operators in connecting tier-2 and -3 cities under the UDAN scheme and committed to enhancing processes and approvals.

As a result of the discussions, a special cell for helicopters and small aircraft will be envisaged, aligning with the Ministry’s commitment to facilitating their operations. Operators expressed gratitude for the Minister’s interventions and responsiveness to their needs, praising the successful implementation of the UDAN scheme, according to an official release issued on Wednesday.

The meeting featured participation from key players in the aviation sector, including Airbus, Boeing, Safran, Max Aerospace, GMR MRO, Bharat Forge, Tata Advanced Systems, RTX, HAL, AIESL, Pratt & Whitney, Air Works, Taj Air, Bird Executive, Invest India, and CII.

In attendance were Gen (Retd) VK Singh, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation & Road Transport and Highways, Shri Vumlunmang Vualnam, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), and other senior officials from DGCA, AAI, BCAS, and MoCA. The collective efforts and commitments made during this advisory meeting reflect a comprehensive approach to addressing challenges and fostering growth in India’s aviation sector.

