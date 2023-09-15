The South Central Railway (SCR) spent ₹8,286 crore under capital expenditure towards various projects till August 2023 in FY24.

SCR has been able to achieve a record in capital expenditure of more than 54 per cent in the first five months of the current financial year.

This assumes significance as the total capital expenditure of SCR during the last financial year stood at ₹9,056 crore on net basis.

SCR has been sanctioned a staggering gross amount of ₹15,258 crore as modified budget grant for the year 2023-24.

In this sanction, the Gross Budgetary Support is ₹15,205 crore towards capacity augmentation, safety related works, customer amenity works and rolling stock acquisition for this financial year.

Expenditure incurred towards the development projects include ₹3,999 crore was spent on capacity augmentation works such as construction of new lines, doubling, tripling, quadrupling, electrification and other traffic facility works. ₹981 crore was incurred towards safety related works like construction of road over bridges/road under bridges, track renewals, railway bridge works, signal and telecom worksmand ₹131 crore was incurred towards customer/passenger amenities works, among others.

