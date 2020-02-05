Searching for a job? Centre is looking to fill over 3 lakh vacancies

Flight jargon
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
Against 6.83 lakh vacancies across various departments, the Centre is in the process of filling up 3,10,832 posts. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (MPPGP) provided this information to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
The Ministry added that in FY20, three recruiting agencies -- Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Railway Recruitment Board -- have made recommendations for the recruitment of 1,34,785 posts. This includes 4,399 vacancies in the UPSC and 13,995 posts in the SSC. Indian Railways is supposed to recruit over one lakh people this year.
“Further, recruiting agencies like the SSC, Railway Recruitment Board, Postal Service Board and Ministry of Defence are in the process of filling up 3,10,832 vacant posts, including 27,652 vacant posts of defence civilians,” the MPPGP stated in a written reply.
The ministry added that to reduce the recruitment cycle, recruiting agencies have switched over to computer-based online tests; interviews for non-gazetted posts have been discontinued; and provisional appointments are being made pending verification of the antecedents of the candidates.
“Recruitment against vacant posts is a continuous process. By the time the vacancies reported by a department get filled up, some new vacancies arise,” it added.
Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country have 5,949 teaching posts lying vacant, against 48,236 sanctioned posts, it further said.
Government jobs remain a popular choice across India due to the perceived job stability and constant pay hikes. Real average daily wages for legislators, senior officials and managers nearly doubled between FY94 and FY12. This was the fastest rate of growth across occupational categories reported in the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) India Wage Report. The report further said legislators, senior officials and managers had seen their real wages go up by 98 per cent on an average, while “professionals” saw a 90 per cent jump in their salaries.
Salaries in urban India rose steadily during the period of high economic growth (FY94 to FY05) and this was especially so for those engaged in professional and administrative categories. The Pay Commissions, popular among government servants, contributed not just to higher government and public sector wages, but also had an impact on the wages of the private sector, particularly at the upper levels, the report highlighted.
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
It’s been a long time coming. Xiaomi’s Poco F1 was launched way back in August 2018 and for a while was the ...
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
Adding tax-deferred instruments, investing to get inflation-adjusted returns and generating additional income ...
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
The stock of Intellect Design Arena gained 4.2 per cent on Tuesday, resuming its short-term uptrend. Investors ...
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...