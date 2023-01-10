Market regulator SEBI has allowed portfolio managers under co-investment portfolio management services to terminate their services as per the provisions of agreement signed with client for early termination.

Earlier the portfolio manager, with prior approval from SEBI, should inform its investors about the proposed change before effecting any change.

The PMS has to give an option to exit without any exit load to investors, within a period of not less than 30 calendar days, from the date of such communication, it said.

While maintaining its stand for portfolio manager, SEBI amended the regulations for portfolio managers under co-investment portfolio management services.

SEBI on Tuesday said the clients under co-investment portfolio management services, the Portfolio Manager shall ensure compliance with the second provision of Regulation 22 (2) of PMS Regulations which mandates norms for early termination of contract.