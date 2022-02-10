SEBI appoints two new EDs

Manoj Kumar and Sunil Kumar, the two chief general managers with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), have been promoted to the rank of Executive Director (ED), an office order by the regulator said. For the first time, SEBI will have 11 EDs handling various portfolios. In September 2020, Manoj Kumar was appointed as ED of International Finance Services Centres Authority (IFSC) the regulator for GIFT City in Gandhinagar. Kumar will return to SEBI’s Mumbai office in the new role now.

