Capital market regulator SEBI has levied a penalty of ₹5.50 crore on Fairwealth Commodity Broking, its founder and Managing Director Dhirender Gabba and Director, Naveen Gabba, and debarred them accessing the capital market for 10 years. This apart, six related entities and two individuals were banned from market for five years.

In 2019, Fairwealth Securities through offmarket transactions, transferred the securities of its clients to 44 Demat accounts controlled by FSL. After that the securities were moved to the ‘pool account’ of FSL and sold in the securities market through related entities — Reets Plastics, Chahek Housing, Aagas Software Solutions, Katashraj Securities and Shyam Sunder Jolly.

In complete disregard and violation of regulations, it also pledged securities of clients with various NBFCs and banks. The funds raised from the pledge was also appropriated and used by FSL.

Misutilised

In addition, it was also been established that clients’ accounts were not settled beyond 180 days as mandated. It was found that funds of clients with credit balances had been mis-utilised for own purposes or for debit balance clients.

Dhirender Gaba and Naveen Gaba, Directors of FSL since its inception (2005), were the architects of the fraudulent scheme and roped in related entities and other Directors to carry out the fraudulent scheme, said the market regulator.

SEBI also found Fairwealth Commodity Broking failed to segregate client funds from its own funds, misused clients’ funds and did not comply with other norms.

As regard to default in the commodity exchange, SEBI directed Fairwealth Securities and its promoters to provide list of their assets to NSE, BSE and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India in 10 days. Exchanges were told to deal with the claims of the FSL clients in accordance with their respective bye–laws and funds recovered from the assets be used for the payment of the clients of FSL.