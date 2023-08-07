Capital market regulator SEBI plans to introduce Mutual Fund Lite regulations for passive funds, wherein investment decisions are not discretionary, but tied to changes in the underlying benchmark index.

Since the current mutual fund regulatory framework was built around active fund management, SEBI is planning to introduce new regulations for passive funds that are expected to significantly reduce the compliance requirements and foster innovation in the passive fund ecosystem, said SEBI in its annual report on Monday.

The unclaimed redemption amount of mutual funds decreased by 1.7 per cent to ₹979 crore as of March-end against ₹995 crore in FY22 while the unclaimed dividend amount was up by 8 per cent to ₹1,659 crore in FY23 from ₹1,539 crore in the previous year.

As of March-end, 46 MFs were registered with SEBI with two funds having surrendered their registrations while another two had no active schemes but the license was not surrendered. One new mutual fund was registered although there were no active schemes in this financial year, said SEBI.

Individual investors accounted for 97.1 per cent of the total folios while they commanded a share of 55 per cent of AUM 2022-23.

New SIPs

In FY23, mutual funds have registered 251.4 lakh new SIPs taking the total outstanding SIPs to 6.4 crore with an AUM of ₹6.8 lakh crore as of March-end.

Corporates and institutions accounted for only 1.1 per cent of the total folios but held 41 per cent of net assets. Private sector mutual funds held 84.3 per cent of total folios and 79.5 per cent of the total net assets, making them the dominant players in the industry.

In order to balance the need for leveraging economies of scale, discouraging cross-subsidisation across schemes, closing arbitrage opportunities and curbing malpractices, SEBI has proposed to review the current regulatory provisions applicable for fees and expenses charged by the mutual fund schemes.

To ensure institutional accountability of the AMCs and their senior management personnemechanismsl for misconduct by respective employees, SEBI is considering mandating AMCs to set up institutional mechanism for deterrence of possible market abuse and fraudulent transactions and ensuring appropriate escalation and reporting mechanism.

SEBI has specified cyber security and cyber resilience framework, guidelines regarding performance benchmarking and valuation norms, prudential limits for related party investments and measures to strengthen the systems of the portfolio managers. In furtherance of these initiatives, SEBI is exploring the standardisation of disclosures by Portfolio Managers.