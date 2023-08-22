SEBI plans to set up a Research Analyst Administration and Supervisory Body (RAASB) to administer and supervise research analysts.

This is along the lines of the Investment Adviser Administration and Supervisory Body set up for administration and supervision of investment advisers.

Membership of RAASB will now be one of the eligibility criteria for consideration of grant of certificate of registration for research analysts.

The proposed RAASB will not place any additional financial burden on the member RAs and shall be fee-neutral to them, according to SEBI. The application fee and registration fee as specified in the RA Regulations will be rationalised accordingly.

