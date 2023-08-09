Fuelled by a funding of $10.5 million, 56 Secure is deploying artificial intelligence-powered security cameras for its subscription-based security services for homes, communities and enterprises.

Founded by former OLA employees — Sacheth Kadam, Harshit Sharma, and Troels Birnbaum Licht — the company says it aspires to make private security accessible and affordable for everyone.

Launched in Bengaluru, the company plans to expand to other places. “We have set our sights on not only scaling across cities but also bolstering our consumer and enterprise services in the coming two years,” said Kadam.

56 Secure aims to deploy a diverse range of devices and sensors to build an adaptable, comprehensive security network.

The traditional security market in India, valued at $15 billion, is witnessing an annual growth of 20 per cent.

56 Secure has an in-house R&D centre in Bengaluru for advanced security cameras and CCTV equipment. By incorporating features such as facial recognition, automated sirens and intelligent detection, the cameras are meant to eliminate redundancies in security solutions.

56 Secure offers services such as synchronised AI-powered cameras, safety agents, access control and remote monitoring through its dedicated app. The company has installed over 5,000 cameras and has a subscriber base of over 10,000.

Kadam says the security service responds to SOS calls in less than five minutes and partners with agents certified under the (Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act, 2005.

A blend of location services, machine learning, and deep learning algorithms ensures that the company delivers reliable security solutions, Kadam said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit