Security tightened in Hyderabad hospital post attack on doctors

G Naga Sridhar Hyderabad | Updated on April 03, 2020 Published on April 03, 2020

Gandhi Hospital, the main hub for Coronavirus (Covid-19) treatment here, has been provided tight security with about 250 police officers.

It may be recalled that few Covid-19 positive patients and their family members attacked Junior doctors in the hospital, attracting widespread condemnation from all sections.

According to police, the hospital is now under the watch of 250 police personnel at three levels, from entrance to each floor of the building, under the supervision of deputy commissioner of police. Each floor of the building is under the control of a sub-inspector round the clock.

A case has also been registered on the family members of a deceased Coronavirus patient who attacked the doctors on April 1 and few others.

The State government has also warned strict action against those who indulge in attacks on doctors.

Hyderabad
coronavirus
