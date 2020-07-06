Seed industry in Maharashtra worried as State govt threatens action on soya germination failure

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Seed Industries Association of Maharashtra has demanded that the State government must reconsider its decision to file police cases against seed companies on farmers’ complaints about early germination failure of Soyabean seeds. It demanded that the government must appoint a committee to probe germination failure.
The association President Ajeet Mulay in a recent letter to State Agriculture Commissioner said filing FIRs against seed companies will result in long term adverse consequences. “Already the seed industry is shifting to neighbouring States. This shifting of companies to other States will gain momentum if this situation (filing of cases against companies) prevails,” he said.
Share of private seed companies in seed distribution in Maharashtra is about 60 per cent, according to the industry body, which represents 77 seed companies. It has attributed various reasons including sowing time for failure of early germination.
SB Wankhede, Executive Director SIAM told BusinessLine that farmers receive certified seeds from government agencies and private companies provide seeds only after thorough check in laboratories. “It seems that natural condition has led to the germination problem. Soya is a delicate crop. Its seeds must be sown only after 77 to 100 mm rainfall. This year early rains started because of Nisarga and farmers sowed even before sufficient rainfall started” said Wankhede. He added lack of moisture in the soil, deep sowing, and accumulation of soil layers has led to early germination failure.
The State government after receiving complaints from farmers had assured stringent action. “There are cases of people with nefarious intentions duping farmers with bogus seeds. I promise you that we will find and punish these people who have cheated our farmers,” said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray recently. State Agriculture Minister Dadaji Bhuse asked district officials to collect the relevant information from farmers and submit reports.
In a letter to Bhuse, the seed association has said that farmers have complained about Soya seeds provided by all companies including the State government's ‘Mahabeej’ brand. “Seeds provided by all companies cannot be faulty. Also, there are no complaints about other seeds (except Soya),” it said.
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Year 2020 has been remarkable for our frontline workers in the medical fraternity. As the pandemic continues ...
Supportive care needs to be brought into focus
Covid costs stack up against patients but healthcare institutions are hurting too
We studied steep market declines in India and the US over the last century to understand how deep this ...
The firm can ride out the auto slowdown with its presence in after-market sales
Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their rally last week, face medium-term resistance levels
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...