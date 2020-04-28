SEEDS distributes food to 1 million people across 8 states amid Covid-19 crisis

Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society (SEEDS), a not-for-profit organization, has announced that it has distributed food to one million people in 27 days of lockdown across eight states of the country. Children in orphanages, daily wage earners, transgender communities, women-headed households, tribal families, slum dwellers, socially marginalized groups, and commercial sex workers were reached out, as pert the company’s official release.

Talking about the impact of Covid-19 on people and SEEDS initiative Manu Gupta, Co-Founder SEEDS stated in the official release: “It gives a good feeling to learn that the 1 million meals were able to save lives. While the pandemic is looming large, the need to save those going hungry like the underprivileged groups, people with disabilities, children in the orphanage and many like these grow even more. We feel humbled by the large number of people still to be reached so that no one goes hungry. It pains us to realize, 1 million is too little a number as there are many who still remain hungry and in a tough situation.”

SEEDS claimed that it is actively working in close coordination with the administration at various levels to respond to the physical health, mental health, and economic impacts of the pandemic across Delhi, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Odisha.

The company said that it follows a robust distribution process that is triangulated to verify the data received from the ground, followed by a dynamic procurement and distribution process to the identified community members. The entire process is monitored by a special team right from the start to ensure a seamless flow of information at each level.

Several team members of SEEDS along with a trained network of volunteers are working to ensure that people in most need get the essential items during this time of crisis.

Anshu Sharma, Co-founder SEEDS said: “As we move ahead, we are conscious of the fact that there are still many more in dire need of support. There is no denying of the fact that while collectively as a country we are looking at ending of the lockdown on May 3rd, but the hardships for these people at the bottom of the economy are not going to get over anytime soon. We are also aware that it is a long haul and we need to stand with these people till they are able to recover and stay above the dignified level of sustenance.”

SEEDS said that it is also reaching out to the frontline health and aid workers who are disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus.

The organization has also launched a special helpline to provide immediate emergency assistance.