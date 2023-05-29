Sekhmet Pharmaventures, an investment platform established to nurture and grow India’s next generation of active pharmaceutical ingredient companies, has appointed Anil Khubchandani as Managing Director and CEO.

He has over 30 years of experience in strategic partnerships, global sales and marketing, operations management and research & development.

In his most recent role, he served as Co-CEO and Whole-time Director of Jubilant Ingrevia, a globally integrated provider of life science ingredients and specialty chemicals, where he focused on business transformation and growth strategy implementation. Over his 20-year career at Jubilant Ingrevia, he also served as a strategic business leader, developed high-performing teams and oversaw solutions and offerings for pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and other industrial clients.

Sekhmet Pharmaventures is the India arm of Gamot API Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based platform launched by PAG along with Indian private equity firms CX Partners and Samara Capital to buy stakes in fast-growing pharma companies.

The platform acquired control of Chennai-based Anjan Drug in October 2020 and the Hyderabad-based Optimus Drugs group of companies in September, 2022. Gamot API is majority owned by PAG, which has invested over $1.5 billion in India across its private equity and private debt businesses.

Nikhil Srivastava, Partner and Managing Director, Head of India Private Equity for PAG, commented: “Anil is a seasoned executive who brings a demonstrated track record of excellence in the life sciences ingredients industry and a wide range of experience across technical, commercial, and managerial roles”.