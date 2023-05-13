A selection panel, comprising the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India, and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is meeting on Saturday to shortlist a senior eligible IPS officer to become the next Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director. The two-year tenure of Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, the current chief of the investigative agency, will come to an end this month.

A list of senior IPS officers from at least 1985 to 1987 batches, prepared by the Department of Personnel, will be under consideration for the selection to one the most prestigious post for police officers, said government sources.

The selection panel has to take a majority decision to pick a name for the next CBI Director.

The meet is expected to take place later in the day since Mallikarjun Kharge, the opposition leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, is busy with the Karnataka poll results, stated government sources.

Jaiswal, a 1985 batch IPS officer from the Maharastra cadre, is also eligible for an extension of his tenure, as the 2021 amendment in the Delhi Police Establishment Act and Central Vigilance Commission Act which allows a maximum of five years of stint to Directors of the CBI and Enforcement Directorate, including a two-year fixed term.

ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra, whose continuation in office has been challenged in the Supreme Court, will complete his five years in November. He will be the first Director among both the investigating agencies to serve five years in office.

