A trio from IIM Trichy, Ankit Sahu, Jay Vaishnani, and Pratik Nayan Dash, won the Chennai leg of the BLoC Boardroom Challenge 2022. Swetha A, Jessintha Rosaline R, and Dhiya Deepak from LIBA Chennai were the runners-up.

The jury for the Chennai semi-finals comprised KS Rao, Senior Vice President & Head, Investor Education and Distribution Development, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd; Lokeshwarri SK, Data Editor, businessline, Vishwadeep Kuila of Brand Vectors; and Executive Coach Siva Kumar.

In the Bengaluru semi-finals round, it was a clean sweep for IIM Bangalore. Balaji MP, Achuthan K, and Sanjeeth Rajeshwaran, a team from IIM-B, won the round, while Rahil Sonkusare, Debayan Dutta Chowdhury, and Naveen Verma, also of IIM-B, were the runners-up. Along with Siva Kumar, Neelaratna Chowbal, Content Manager for Investor Education and Distribution Development team at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, made up the jury panel.

SIBM Pune emerged as the winners in the Pune semi-finals. The victorious three-member team consisted of Mohitsinh Rayjada, Anubhav Kumar, and Dhairya Shah. A team consisting of the trio — Swapnil Sarkar, Giri Charan Kalyan Ganji, and Deeksha Pandey — from IIM Nagpur were the runners-up. The jury for the Pune semi-finals were KS Rao and Vishwadeep Kuila.

In the Hyderabad semi-finals, Sarthak Paikray, Utkarsh Choudhary, and Aditya Agarwal from IIM Sambalpur topped. Ayush Nahak, Anupam Nag, and Ankita Pal from Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar, tied for the runners-up position with Sadvitha Gona and Adhokshaj SK of Administrative Staff College of India. Siva Kumar and Neelaratna Chowbal were the jury.

A team from JBIMS, Mumbai, comprising Jitesh Patil, Shyamli Nimkar and Mahesh Olambe won the Mumbai leg of BLoC Boardroom Challenge 2022. A team from SPJIMR Mumbai — Nikita Philips, Arpit Jain, and Divyansh Agrawal — finished a close second and also locked a spot in the finals as ‘Jury’s Choice’. Hari Viswanath, Deputy Portifolio Editor, businessline, joined Siva Kumar and Chowbal as a jury member.

In the Delhi semi-finals, a team comprising the trio of Sharath Chandra, Aditya Vikram, and G Bhanusekhar Reddy, from IIM Amritsar, won the round and grabbed a spot in the grand finale. Shaurya Pratap Singh, Meet Mehta, and Siddhartha Raj, from IRMA, emerged as the runners-up. For the Delhi semi-finals, Parvatha Vardhini, Portfolio Editor, businessline, along with Siva Kumar and Chowbal, were jury members.

Kushankur Datta, Debajyoti Das, and Varun Mikkilineni, a trio from XLRI Jamshedpur, won the Kolkata leg of the BLoC Boardroom Challenge 2022. A duo from IIM Shillong, Shreya Parti and Himanshu Bulchandani, were the runners-up. The jury were KS Rao and Kuila.

The students had to present growth strategies for a biotechnology company suggesting what kind of markets, products and investors will help the company maximise stakeholder value. The case was set by Brand Vectors’ Kuila, an IIM-A alumnus.

The teams were scored on their understanding and analysis of the case, the case solution, their presentations, and also on teamwork. The jury said that none of the teams from the Kochi round qualified for the finals.

The winning teams from each city will now compete in the grand finale. The winning team stands to win ₹1 lakh, the runners-up ₹75,000, and the third-placed team ₹50,000. The 2022 edition of the contest is sponsored by Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund while the Exchange Partner is BSE and Knowledge Partner is Brand Vectors. The preliminary round questions were set by Siva Kumar.

