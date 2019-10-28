Semi high speed rail to get connected with Kochi Metro at Kakkanad

The proposed Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Semi High Speed Rail (SHSR) will have an integrated station at Kakkanad near Infopark here with the second phase of Kochi Metro, for the benefit of people coming to the city from various parts of the state, said Tom Jose, Chief Secretary, Kerala Government.

Speaking at a presentation on SHSR, called Silver Line, organised by Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) and Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG), Tom Jose said this integrated station will enable passengers to reach various parts of the sprawling city when when Kochi Metro is extended from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The Government is also planning to have a loop line for the Kochi Metro connecting to Marine Drive and Boat Jetty for the benefit of commuters as well as tourists travelling from Fort Kochi and Vypeen Islands, he said.

The Silver Line project, a joint venture of Kerala Government and Ministry of Railways, is the most affordable solution for the transportation problems of Kerala as it will sharply reduce travel time from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod to four hours, he said.

V. Ajith Kumar, Managing Director, KRDCL, who made the presentation on the Silver Line project, said 27 feeder stations are planned to the 10 major stations as part of the 532-km long rail line, so as to ensure that maximum number of people benefited from the project.

The KRDCL has prepared the feasibility report on the project, to be built at a cost of ₹66,079 crore, and to be completed in five years. Around 1,200 hectares have to be acquired for the project. The alignment of the rail will be finalised only after the aerial survey is completed, for which the State Government had already received the clearance from Defence Ministry, he said.

The feasibility study, done by Paris-based Systra, had projected the internal rate of return from the project 5.6 per cent and 8.1 per cent for 30 and 50 years, respectively.