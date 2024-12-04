Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil

MB Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, Karnataka government, has announced a breakthrough with semiconductor manufacturers NXP, which plans to allocate a substantial portion of its ₹8,400 crore or $1 billion of global Research and Development (R&D) investment to Bengaluru over the next five years.

Patil, who led a roadshow in the Netherlands to attract global investment ahead of Invest Karnataka 2025, met with Maurice Geraets, the executive director at NXP. The Industries’ Minister explored the company’s strategic expansion plans, emphasising the role of Karnataka in advancing global R&D capabilities.

Geraets reiterated NXP’s commitment to the State and indicated towards future collaborations in startups and manpower skilling.

Patil also engaged with Philips on the continued expansion of their Innovation Campus in Bengaluru, bolstered by a ₹445 rores or €50 million investment in 2023.

He urged the company to broaden its footprint with a manufacturing facility in the state, assuring facilitation.

The discussion aimed to position Karnataka as a global hub for investment and innovation, with focus on the electronics, aerospace, and renewable energy sectors, alongside the KWIN City initiative.

The delegation also met with Signify, formerly Philips Lighting. Patil highlighted Karnataka’s potential as a manufacturing base under the China+1 strategy, encouraging investments catering to both domestic and export markets. Signify showcased its projects which included the lighting of Vidhana Soudha, and expressed interest in further collaboration.

Conversations with Heineken spotlighted Karnataka as a strategic market, with discussions on policy reforms to accelerate manufacturing investments.

Accompanying M.B. Patil during these discussions were Selvakumar S, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries, Gunjan Krishna, IAS, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Commerce and Industries.