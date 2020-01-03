Sena-NCP govt still grappling with portfolio allocation

Mission 2020, a revised agenda for Indian pharma
The sector has done well compared to others but growth challenges remain
The Maharashtra government is still struggling to get on track. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has not been able to allocate portfolios to his ministers even five days after cabinet expansion because of Congress’ demand for plum ministries
Government insiders said that the Congress leaders feel that Shiv Sena and NCP have cornered all the important portfolios. The party had staked claim on agriculture and industries ministries. But the Agriculture ministry is likely to go to the NCP, while Shiv Sena is keen to keep industry with its minister. Congress leaders allege that NCP and Shiv Sena have distributed among themselves important ministries that have direct impact on rural and urban areas, respectively.
“There are no differences over allocation of portfolios, but we are just trying to get some portfolios so that we can work for the development of the State” said Maharashtra Congress President Balasaheb Thorat told media . Thorat is likely to get revenue ministry. Also, internal politics within the Congress is holding back allocation of portfolios. Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan is keen to get revenue ministry, while Thorat is not ready to work in any other ministry except revenue.
NCP State President Jayant Patil who was sidelined by the party for the post of deputy Chief Minister is likely to get charge of the irrigation department while Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is set to get finance ministry. The important Home department is likely to go to NCP’s Anil Deshmukh.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the NCP was ready with the list of its portfolios and the party was waiting for the Chief Minister’s green signal. Both Shiv Sena and NCP leaders blamed Congress for dilly-dallying.
The government corridors were abuzz with talks that, Uddhav Thackeray might create a Chief Minister Office (CMO), on the lines of Prime Minister Office (PMO), and handover charge to his son Aaditya Thackeray who is likely to get additional charge of Environment Ministry. The State Cabinet was expanded on December 30 after 36 ministers were inducted in the cabinet.
