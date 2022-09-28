The Centre has appointed R Venkataramani, Senior Advocate at Supreme Court, as the 15th Attorney General of India (AG).

The 72-years old Venkataramani, who has completed 34 years of practice in the Supreme Court, will take over from 91-year-old incumbent AG K K Venugopal, whose tenure will end on September 30.

The appointment is for three years. A notification to this effect was issued by Law Ministry on Wednesday. AG is the Indian government’s chief legal advisor and is its Principal Advocate before the Supreme Court of India. The President of India appoints the AG.

Venkataramani enrolled as a lawyer in July 1977 with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and shifted his practice to the Supreme Court in 1979. In 1997, he was designated Senior Advocate by the apex court.

He was appointed as a Member of the Law Commission in 2010 and again for a further term in 2013. Venkataramani, as part of his other professional engagements, was involved in the Constitution Review Commission Work under the chairmanship of Justice Venkatachelliah.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit