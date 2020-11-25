Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away

Senior Congress leader and party’s top strategist Ahmed Patel died here early morning on Wednesday.

Patel (71) was critical for a few days and was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. He had contracted COVID-19 and later developed complications.

He was one of the closest aides of party president Sonia Gandhi and was her political adviser. He had often steered the party out of difficult situations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have condoled his demise.