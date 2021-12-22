Senior Congress leader PT Thomas passes away at 71

P T Thomas,71, Senior Congress leader and Thrikkakara MLA, passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital in Vellore. He was undergoing cancer treatment in a private hospital.

Born in Idukki in 1950, P T Thomas had completed LL.B from Government Law College, Ernakulam, Kerala. Thomas was attracted to the Congress party at an early age.

Thomas led the Kerala Students Union (KSU) in Maharajas and Law College, Ernakulam. He started his political career by serving as the vice president of KSU. Later, he became the district secretary of KSU Idukki. Thomas, in 1980 became the General Secretary of Youth Congress.

P T Thomas was elected as the working president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee at the recent organisational restructuring. He was also the former Member of Parliament who represented the Idukki Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala from 2009 to 2014 and his second term as legislator from Thrikkakara constituency in Ernakulam district.

He represented the Thodupuzha constituency in 1991 and 2001 in Kerala Assembly Constituency.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted that:

“I’m saddened to know of the demise of Shri PT Thomas. Along with his various contributions to the Congress party and the state of Kerala, he will be remembered for being a vibrant, helpful person. My condolences to his family and friends.”