Senior officials deputed to oversee safety measures in every district

The Tamil Nadu government has allotted one senior bureaucrat for each of the 35 districts as Monitoring Officers to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.
A Government Order says that 35 senior IAS officers, including Industry Secretary N Muruganandam for Coimbatore; have been asked to visit the district immediately and coordinate with the District Collector in taking steps to contain the spread of Covid-19.
As the number of infected increases, the government has announced measures such as monitoring, prompt contact tracing, ensuring quick sampling, testing and releasing results in a time bound manner and surveillance of quarantined and containment areas and ensuring supply of essential items, the Order said.
In a separate order, the State government has also reconstituted a team of officials comprising senior IAS officers supported by District Revenue Officers, police officers and medical officers to all the zones of Greater Chennai Corporation to ensure the effective preventive measures are taken against the spread of the fresh active cases of Covid-19.
The government has directed that all the officers visit the specified zones of GCC in coordination with the GCC Commissioner.
Meanwhile, in the ongoing second wave of infections, coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu climbed by 4,276 on Thursday as against 3,986 on Wednesday.
However, after 1,869 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stand at 30,131. There were 19 deaths and 85,281 samples tested.
Chennai reported the maximum number of infections in the State with 1,520 cases; followed by Coimbatore (427); Chengalpattu (398); Tiruvallur (199); Tiruppur (154); Thanjavur (125); Nagapattinam (118); Madurai (115) and Kancheepuram (107), according to State Health Department data.
