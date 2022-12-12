Domestic benchmarks opened lower on Monday, dragged by IT stocks, while traders also braced for retail inflation data, due later in the day.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.20 per cent at 18,459 in early trade, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.17 per cent to 62,087. Both the benchmarks had fallen 0.8 per cent at the open.

All the major sectoral indices declined, with Nifty IT falling the most at 1.7 per cent, before trimming the losses.

Information technology stocks led the fall for the second session in a row, with Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech and Wipro among the top losers. The slide comes after HCL Technologies warned of a potential slowdown in client spending in US markets.

Investors will also focus on domestic consumer price inflation data, due at 5.30 pm. According to a Reuters poll, the November CPI likely cooled to a nine-month low of 6.40 per cent from 6.77 per cent in October.

Inflation has stayed above the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India's 2-6 per cent tolerance band all year, prompting the central bank to raise the repo rate by 35 basis points last week.

Also on markets' radar are interest rate decisions by the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, due later this week.

The US consumer inflation data for November, scheduled to be released on Tuesday, is likely to set the tone for global markets. The data comes on the heels of print showing producer prices in the US rose at a faster-than-expected pace, triggering worries for a prolonged Fed rate hike cycle.