Serum applies for full authorisation of Covishield

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawala on Friday said the institute has applied to the Indian authorities for full market authorisation of Covishield as supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine have exceeded 125 crore doses.
“Supplies of the Covishield vaccine in India have exceeded 1.25 billion doses. The Government of India now has enough data for full market authorisation, and therefore @SerumInstIndia has applied to the @CDSCO_INDIA_INF (DCGI) and @MoHFW_INDIA for this permission,” Poonawala tweeted.
He tagged the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the tweet.
Along with Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Covishield was among the first two vaccines approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in January 2021, under emergency use authorisation against the Covid-19 pandemic.
In case of full market authorisation, the vaccines need to undergo the standard regulatory process for reviewing the quality, safety, and effectiveness of medical products.
In October 2021, Serum had submitted the final phase 2/3 clinical study report of India with its application for grant of regular market authorisation for Covishield.
