Serum Institute of India picks up stake in PolicyBazaar

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Adar Poonwala-led Serum Institute of India Private Limited has acquired a stake in PolicyBazaar from True North.
True North has sold a part of its holding in PolicyBazaar to five independent buyers – Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc, Triumph Global Holdings Pte Limited, Serum Institute of India Private Limited, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund Series 8 and India Acorn Fund Limited.
In October 2020, True North had conducted the first tranche of its stake sale in the company. It continues to be invested in the company for its next phase of growth.
Divya Sehgal, Partner, True North, stated, “We’ve had a great partnership with PolicyBazaar over the last three years. We are extremely pleased with the company’s sustained growth momentum and efficiency in delivering great results in spite of the challenging market conditions. We will continue to support PolicyBazaar as it heads towards public markets in the next 12-15 months and scripts many more success stories.”
Yashish Dahiya, CEO, Policybazaar said, “True North has been and continues to be a good friend, advisor and has supported us as an investor through the last few years. We are grateful for that, and glad to see them having a good partial exit, we welcome on board the new shareholders. True North continues to be an investor and we thank them for the confidence.”
Having commenced operations in 2008, Policybazaar serves over 8 million insurance buyers annually and hosts 40+ insurers on its platform.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mallika Srinivasan is the first person from the private sector to head the all-powerful PESB. Will she ring in ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...