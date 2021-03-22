Serum Institute’s Covishield doses can be had with a gap of 6-8 weeks: Centre

The gap between two doses of Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, could be between six and eight weeks, the Centre informed the States on Monday.

"Protection enhanced if the second dose of Covishield is administered between 6-8 weeks," the Centre said.

The decision to increase the gap between two shots was taken based on expert opinion provided by National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and subsequently by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) in its 20th meeting.

This was indicated to the States and Union Territories by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter written to Chief Secretaries of the States.