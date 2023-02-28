The Sethusamudram Ship Canal Project could not be implemented due to various court cases filed against the project including a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court. The matter is still sub-judice in the Supreme Court, said Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways. He was responding to a Special Mention of matters of urgent public importance raised by P Wilson, Rajya Sabha MP.

This should upset the ruling DMK government, which has been trying hard for many years to implement the stalled ship canal project.

“Hon’ble Minister, do you need any legal assistance from TN? What prevents the Union Govt to seek for early hearing of 2005 & 2007,” tweeted Wilson.

The project is to link Palk Bay and the Gulf of Mannar between India and Sri Lanka by creating a shipping canal. It started in July 2005 at an estimated cost of around ₹2,500 crore but was stalled after protests by environmentalists and Hindu activists against the demolition of the Ram Setu, a symbol of heritage.

Wilson said that the project will prevent transshipment of Indian goods at ports in Sri Lanka; cut short sailing of an additional distance of 254-424 nautical miles; save 21-36 hours of sailing time; save fuel and cost and provide jobs to over ten lakh people.

When Sri Lankan ports are coming under the influence of China, time is right to prevent transshipment of Indian goods through those ports. The project will also help both coastal and international maritime trade in Tamil Nadu and coastal States.

Resolution by TN

A month ago, the DMK government urged the Centre to immediately implement the stalled project. Chief Minister MK Stalin, moved a resolution to this effect in the Assembly stating that the project is important to strengthen the economic growth of the State and the nation. It was passed unanimously.

The revival of the project was one of the announcements made by the DMK in its Assembly Election Manifesto 2021. “The project is at a standstill due to the inaction of the present government (BJP at the Center and the AIADMK at the State). DMK will complete the project as soon as the new government is formed and ensure economic benefits for all of southern Tamil Nadu,” the manifesto said.

The project was originally conceived in 1860 by Commander Taylor at a cost of ₹50 lakh. In 1998, the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee allocated funds for the project. It was during the BJP regime that the path to the project was decided. In 2005, the project was inaugurated during the Congress rule when the DMK was part of the then UPA government.

However, due to political reasons, the BJP opposed the project. Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was initially in favour of the project but changed her stand and filed a case against it, Stalin said while moving the resolution in the Assembly.