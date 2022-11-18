The settlement of trades at Central Depository Services Ltd was delayed on Friday due to detection of malware in its machines.

CDSL in a statement on Friday said it detected a malware in few of its internal machines and as a matter of caution it has immediately isolated the machines and disconnected itself from other constituents of the capital market.

As per initial findings, there was no reason to believe that any confidential information or investor data has been compromised, it said.

The CDSL team has reported the incident to relevant authorities and is working with its cyber security advisors to analyse the impact. Resolution of the incident is in process, subsequent to which settlement activities would be completed, said the statement.

10 crore accounts

CDSL is one of the largest demat service providers with 7.34 crore demat accounts. Overall demat and investors account in India crossed the 10-crore milestone in the September quarter.

As of September quarter, the number of active companies admitted with CDSL was at 19,301, an increase of 12 per cent. Furthermore, the value of securities in demat custody was at ₹38 lakh crore, an increase of 9 per cent from the value of securities held on September 30, 2021.