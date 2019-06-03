Settlement Commission has no authority to deal with undisclosed foreign income and assets, says Gujarat HC

The Gujarat High Court has ruled that the issue pertaining to undisclosed foreign income and assets under the Black Money Act will be decided by the Income Tax Department and not by the Income Tax Settlement Commission.

The matter is related with Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015, which gave a one-time opportunity to Indian residents to declare undisclosed foreign income and assets. The concerned person had to pay tax at the rate of 30 per cent and an equal amount by way of penalty, if found having undisclosed overseas wealth. However, in case of non-declaration, the provisions included slapping of tax at the rate of 30 per cent along with a penalty equal to three times the amount of tax evaded or 90 per cent of the undisclosed income or the value of the asset. There will also be punishment of jail for 3-10 years for the wilful evasion.

In one such matter, action by the Income Tax Department was challenged before Additional Bench of Income Tax Settlement Commission at Mumbai. The petitioner got relief on January 30. However, aggrieved by the order, the Income Tax Department moved the High Court. Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Income Tax Department submitted that the Settlement Commission ought to have segregated the income earned and assets acquired outside India.

He also said that the income included in the total undisclosed foreign income and assets under the Black Money Act, does not form part of the total income under the Income Tax Act. “Thus, the Settlement Commission has no authority and jurisdiction to deal with the undisclosed foreign income and assets,” he said.

After this submission, the Court issued notice to both the Income Tax Department and Settlement Commission. “In the meantime, the order dated January 30, 2019, shall not be construed as conferring jurisdiction, if there is none, under the Black Money Act on the Settlement Commission to deal with the issue of undisclosed foreign income and assets,” the Court said.

Commenting on the development, Neha Malhotra, Executive Director, Nangia Advisors (Andersen Global), said that as of now, it seems Settlement Commission may not have any say in matters related with Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015. However, the Court is yet to examine the matters in details, she said adding “Once it is done and final order is given, then only firm opinion can be formed.”

Interestingly, in February this year, a similar matter was placed before Settlement Commission’s bench at Kolkata. However, the Commission turned down plea to consider the application for relief after which the petitioner went to West Bengal Court. The Court went with the Commission’s stand.