Seven killed in rain-related incidents in Pune

PTI Pune | Updated on September 26, 2019 Published on September 26, 2019

At least seven people were killed in separate incidents after heavy rainfall which led to flooding and wall collapse in different areas of Pune district, a fire brigade official said on Thursday.

Five people, including a nine-year-old boy, were killed in wall collapse incidents on Wednesday night in Arneshwar area which was flooded after heavy downpour, chief fire officer Prashant Ranpise said.

Besides, one person was found dead in an inundated locality in Sahakar Nagar while another body was found in a car which was washed away near Sinhgad road, he said.

Several low-lying areas in and around Pune were flooded after heavy showers in the city on Wednesday.

