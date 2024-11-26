Seven teams from the 4th Battalion of the NDRF, including two canine units (30 rescuers per team), have been mobilised in anticipation of heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from 26 to 28 November.

According to the NDRF, the teams will be deployed in Karaikal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai districts.

Meanwhile, the RMC, Chennai, on Tuesday reported that the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression and is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday (27 November).

“Chennai and its suburbs have been experiencing widespread rainfall since Tuesday morning. The IMD has forecast widespread light to moderate rains for the region, with occasional heavy downpours, continuing until Thursday (28 November).”

As of now, yesterday's depression has intensified this morning into a deep depression. It is likely to further intensify into a cyclonic storm and move northwards, towards the Tamil Nadu coast," S. Balachandran, Director of the RMC, Chennai, told ANI.

According to the IMD, the depression is very likely to continue moving north-northwestwards, intensifying into a cyclonic storm by 27 November. It is expected to move towards the Tamil Nadu coast, skirting the Sri Lankan coastline, over the next two days. Continuous monitoring is being conducted to track its movement and intensification.

The IMD has issued weather alerts for Tamil Nadu. A red alert has been issued for extremely heavy rainfall in three central districts on 26 November and two districts on 27 November. Chennai has been placed under a yellow alert for heavy rainfall from 27 to 29 November.

Neighbouring districts, including Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu, are under yellow and orange alerts from 27 to 30 November.

Due to continuous rainfall in Chennai's suburbs, streets are inundated with water mixed with sewage, leaving residents hesitant to step outside.

Authorities have declared holidays for schools and colleges in several regions, including Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Tiruvarur, in anticipation of severe weather conditions starting 26 November.

The IMD forecast for 26 November indicates heavy to very heavy rain at a few places, with extremely heavy rain at one or two locations in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and the Karaikal area. On 26 November, heavy to very heavy rain is also expected at isolated places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, and Puducherry.Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, and Thoothukudi districts on 26 November.

For 27 November, light to moderate rain is expected at many places, with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated locations across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

On 28 November, light to moderate rain is likely at a few places, with thunderstorms and lightning at many locations in coastal Tamil Nadu and a few areas in interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.