SG Analytics appoints Amit Shanker as Advisory Board Member

SG Analytics, the market leader in research and data analytics services, has appointed Amit Shanker, based in the US, as an Advisory Board Member.

“I am excited to welcome Amit as his entry will bolster our efforts to provide more value to our customers and deepen our relationships in Data Analytics and Investment Insights services,” said Sid Banerjee, CEO, SG Analytics.

With over 18 years of industry experience, Amit is the Founder and CEO of Bloom AI, a cloud-based data and analytics product firm. Before Bloom AI, Amit was part of the executive leadership team at Evalueserve, heading their financial services data and analytics practice.

“I am excited to join the SG Analytics advisory board at a key inflection point as the company continues its growth for the last few years,” said Amit Shanker, Board Advisor, SG Analytics. “I am deeply passionate about how technology can be used to accelerate business performance and improve the way businesses derive value. I look forward to working alongside Sid and the leadership team at SG Analytics to help accelerate growth and capitalise on the market opportunity” he added.

SG Analytics is a Global Insights and Analytics firm, focuses on ESG, Data Analytics, Investment Insights, Market Research, and Data Modernization services.